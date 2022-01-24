Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 959,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.09. 479,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $135.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

