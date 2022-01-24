Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 73,221 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded up $3.77 on Monday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 505,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

