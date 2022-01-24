Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $91.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,515.71. 45,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2,807.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

