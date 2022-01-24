Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,376 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,406 shares of company stock worth $7,923,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $8.13 on Monday, reaching $327.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.98. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.