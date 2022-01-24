Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,559 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,559 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. 52,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,522. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

