Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 66,765 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,941,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.69. 25,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

