Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $3,581,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

GPC stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $130.17. 3,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

