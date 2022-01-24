Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,764. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

