Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 41,468 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 907,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,956,668. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

