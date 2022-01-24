Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,865 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.74. 678,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,811,685. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $135.09 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

