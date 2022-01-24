Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.42 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.45. 90,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

