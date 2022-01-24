Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,168,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.12. 632,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,971,660. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

