Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,406 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.80. 46,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,016. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

