Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $32.29 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. 706,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,127,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

