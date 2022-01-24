Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $44.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $8.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.37. The stock had a trading volume of 548,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.