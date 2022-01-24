Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $47.15 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.57. 235,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

