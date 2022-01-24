Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.06. The company had a trading volume of 81,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

