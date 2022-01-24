Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $51.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $892.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,051.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.18.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

