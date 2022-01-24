Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $68.95. 312,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.