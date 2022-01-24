Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,143 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

