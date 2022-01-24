Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 21,558 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $10.01 on Monday, hitting $150.06. 204,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,291,780. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

