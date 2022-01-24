Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.12. 252,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189,105. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

