Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 43,547 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,075,359. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

