Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.47.

Netflix stock traded down $28.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.78. The stock had a trading volume of 347,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,529. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.