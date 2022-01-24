Oppenheimer Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $75.10 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

