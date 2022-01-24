OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.19 on Monday. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

