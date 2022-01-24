Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,212 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.40. 166,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

