ORAO Network Trading Down 24.7% This Week (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $327,818.77 and approximately $83,459.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

