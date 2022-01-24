Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $483,715.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,100.57 or 0.99990055 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00244276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00335374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00150714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.