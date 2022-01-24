Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organon & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $30.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

