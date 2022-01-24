Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 2275745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORGN shares. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,606,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

