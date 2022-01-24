Origin Sport (ORS) 1-Day Volume Tops $667,798.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.31 million and $667,798.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

