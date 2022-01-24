OriginTrail Market Capitalization Achieves $186.07 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $186.07 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00041966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005971 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,017,112 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

