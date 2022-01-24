OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.93

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

Several analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

