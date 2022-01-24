OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.93

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.
Several analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
