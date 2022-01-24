Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$303,750.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,350.

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,820. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

