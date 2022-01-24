Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

