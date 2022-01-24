Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s share price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 260,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50.
About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)
Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.