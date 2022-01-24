Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.82.

TSE OVV opened at C$46.26 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$19.86 and a twelve month high of C$51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

