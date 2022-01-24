Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.67% of Owens Corning worth $57,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. 12,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

