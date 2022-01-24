Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,409 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NEE traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. 215,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

