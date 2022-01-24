Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.76. 426,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,634,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

