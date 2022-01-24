Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $75.91 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 9.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $75,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,720. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average is $343.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.