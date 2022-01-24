Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 6,350 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 664.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $14.01 on Monday, hitting $219.73. 1,422,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,524,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

