Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $16.16. 79,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,471,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

