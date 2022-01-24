Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.27

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 339483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

