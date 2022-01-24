Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,516 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.