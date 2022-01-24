Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,200. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

