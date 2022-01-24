Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 706765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

