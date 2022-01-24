Pallapay Market Capitalization Achieves $12.16 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $451,419.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 561,039,358 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.