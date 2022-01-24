Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.56.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $20.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.78. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

